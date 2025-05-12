AI Has Become My Co-Founder





This article is based on my experience building Linkeme.ai, a platform helping professionals maintain their digital presence through AI-driven content creation and publishing.





I am the CEO & founder of Easylab AI and Linkeme.ai, both of which are referenced in this article.









When people ask me how I built Linkeme.ai, I usually tell them it's a story about laziness—creative laziness.





Two years ago, I was running a consulting firm in Luxembourg, trying to rebuild my professional life after tragedy. I had sold my telecom company following the loss of both my co-founders—one to COVID, another to cancer—and found myself managing consultants while searching for something meaningful.

The LinkedIn Problem Nobody Talks About

Every B2B consultant knows this truth: maintaining a LinkedIn presence is practically mandatory. Weekly posts. Thought leadership. Engagement metrics. All while actually running your business.





I couldn't keep up, and frankly, I didn't want to. It felt like working a second job just to justify the first one.





So I did what any self-respecting technologist would do—I automated it.





My first solution was embarrassingly simple: I scraped industry articles, fed them to GPT to summarize, and used Make.com to format and schedule posts. It was crude but effective. I could "stay active" on LinkedIn while focusing on client work.





But as I refined this automation, something unexpected happened: colleagues started asking how I maintained such consistent posting despite my workload.

When a Hack Becomes a Product

That's when the true potential clicked. If I needed this, surely thousands of other professionals did too. Not just another AI writing tool, but a comprehensive system that could:





Absorb a company's website, documentation, and brand voice

Generate platform-specific content that actually sounds like you

Create complete visual assets without design skills

Publish across multiple networks with zero human intervention

Learn from engagement to optimize future content





This wasn't just about automation—it was about solving a real business problem that was costing professionals hours every week.

Building in Public (With AI in Private)

I rebuilt my hacky solution into a proper product I called Linkeme.ai. The first version combined Bolt.new for the interface with Make.com handling the backend orchestration.





Behind the scenes, we implemented:

GPT-4.1 and Claude models working in tandem for content generation

Internal ranking algorithms selecting the most on-brand outputs

Platform-specific formatting engines adjusting for character counts and audience expectations

An LLM-driven visual composition system creating branded graphics

Multi-platform publishing flows with error handling and scheduling





The prototype worked well enough that I started inviting beta users. Their feedback validated what I suspected: professionals desperately wanted to maintain their digital presence but lacked the time and creative energy to do it consistently.

The AI Development Breakthrough

For most founders, this is where the story would focus on fundraising or marketing. But what fascinated me most was how we built version 2.0.





We migrated everything to AWS, replacing our patchwork architecture with a serverless system using Lambda and Step Functions. But here's what made it unique: we developed Cline, an internal tool leveraging LLM agents directly within VS Code.





These AI agents didn't just help write code—they designed entire workflows. They identified edge cases I hadn't considered. They refactored inefficient processes before we even deployed them.





In a very real sense, AI wasn't just building content for Linkeme customers—it was building Linkeme itself.

The Recursive AI Company

Today, Linkeme processes thousands of posts daily across multiple platforms. We've grown from a single-founder project to a team with enterprise clients. Our system handles everything from content ideation to performance analytics without human intervention.





What still amazes me is the recursive nature of it all:

AI helped conceive the product idea by solving my personal problem

AI designed the technical architecture and workflows

AI wrote significant portions of our codebase

AI generates the content our customers publish

AI analyzes performance data to improve future outputs





This wasn't "AI-assisted development." This was AI as a fundamental co-creator—something closer to a co-founder than a tool.

The Future of AI-Native Companies

What I've learned from building Linkeme is that we're entering an era of truly AI-native companies. Not businesses that merely implement AI features, but organizations where AI shapes the very process of building the business itself.





For entrepreneurs, this represents a profound shift. The question isn't just "what can AI do for my customers?" but "how can AI transform how I build, operate, and scale my company?"





The old approach treated AI as a product feature. The new approach sees AI as a partner in the entire business creation process—from ideation to execution.





And perhaps the most surprising lesson? It all started because I was too lazy to write LinkedIn posts.