AI "Hallucination" Post Got Me Banned in All Artificial Intelligence Groups on LinkedIn

You can’t make this stuff up. So, here I am doing my thing on LinkedIn. I put so much thought into my posts. Turns out the best-performing one is a meme⁉️ So much for value, quality, and insights. C'mon... I posted this one in one of the LinkedIn groups requiring previous admin approval and got 100K+ impressions and 200+ engagements in 48 hours. OK. So, this is how it works. If you have a small number of followers and connections, you only stand a chance by posting in LinkedIn groups. It is what it is. Moving on. So, I don’t know how, when, and where, but I stumbled upon the AI “hallucinations” phenomenon, I just couldn’t stop thinking about it. I thought to myself, that’s a nice one to post on LinkedIn and spark a discussion in some of the groups that are mainly about artificial intelligence. I did my own research, and I found the simplest explanation. I already have a “Question For Group” in my head. Now, all that’s left to do is to find an appropriate illustration. I’m on my phone. You know, not making a big deal about it. I’m just curious what the legit AI experts have to say about it on LinkedIn. While I was searching, I stumbled upon a funny meme. I liked it. I used it. So, I had all three elements for a LinkedIn post: An interesting question,\nA brief, but great quote to give the context, and\nA funny-looking illustration (meme). I wasn’t expecting much in terms of engagement or impressions. I really wanted to learn more about these so-called AI “hallucinations.” The next thing I knew, not only this post but all of my previous posts in all of these AI-related LinkedIn groups were gone. It didn’t take me long to realize that I was banned and removed from these groups. I wanted to know why. So, I posted again in some other AI LinkedIn groups the same question and quote BUT WITHOUT A MEME. Guess what? No problem. It’s still there. So, if it’s not the question, and it’s not The Verge’s definition of AI “hallucinations,” it has to be the meme that got me in trouble on LinkedIn. Again, I was on my phone, and I was searching for the first one available (relevant). So, what’s wrong with this picture (meme)? Please enlighten me. Maybe, I’m missing something. I didn’t come up with this question, but I like it. It made me wonder: is it the meme’s question that’s the problem or who’s asking this question? In this case, a raptor from Jurassic Park. If you see a lizard person, then you’re hallucinating. Look, you don’t have to be an AI expert to know that artificial intelligence still has a long way to go in both development and adoption. Yes, it’s not perfect. Yes, it’s potentially dangerous. Yes, it’s making mistakes, but it’s a work in progress. I have to add, an impressive one and at a mind-blowing speed. I’m not being AI-brutal because I’m AI-neutral. Let’s sit and wait for what’s waiting for us on an AI’s plate. I don’t know about you, but this whole thing is laughable to me. AI “hallucinations” took me back right away to the iconic movies, such as “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” with Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro. Now that I mentioned it, I have to rewatch it. What about AI “hallucinations?” I don’t know, and honestly, I don’t care. Let all those AI Top Voices on LinkedIn keep their heads wrapping about it while I enjoy revisiting a timeless movie classic. You can’t make this stuff up. So, here I am doing my thing on LinkedIn. I put so much thought into my posts. Turns out the best-performing one is a meme⁉️ So much for value, quality, and insights. C'mon... I posted this one in one of the LinkedIn groups requiring previous admin approval and got 100K+ impressions and 200+ engagements in 48 hours. OK. So, this is how it works. If you have a small number of followers and connections, you only stand a chance by posting in LinkedIn groups. It is what it is. Moving on. So, I don’t know how, when, and where, but I stumbled upon the AI “hallucinations” phenomenon, I just couldn’t stop thinking about it. I thought to myself, that’s a nice one to post on LinkedIn and spark a discussion in some of the groups that are mainly about artificial intelligence. I did my own research, and I found the simplest explanation. I already have a “Question For Group” in my head. Now, all that’s left to do is to find an appropriate illustration. I’m on my phone. You know, not making a big deal about it. I’m just curious what the legit AI experts have to say about it on LinkedIn. While I was searching, I stumbled upon a funny meme. I liked it. I used it. So, I had all three elements for a LinkedIn post: An interesting question, A brief, but great quote to give the context, and A funny-looking illustration (meme). An interesting question, A brief, but great quote to give the context, and A funny-looking illustration (meme). I wasn’t expecting much in terms of engagement or impressions. I really wanted to learn more about these so-called AI “hallucinations.” The next thing I knew, not only this post but all of my previous posts in all of these AI-related LinkedIn groups were gone. It didn’t take me long to realize that I was banned and removed from these groups. I wanted to know why. So, I posted again in some other AI LinkedIn groups the same question and quote BUT WITHOUT A MEME. Guess what? No problem. It’s still there. So, if it’s not the question, and it’s not The Verge’s definition of AI “hallucinations,” it has to be the meme that got me in trouble on LinkedIn. Again, I was on my phone, and I was searching for the first one available (relevant). So, what’s wrong with this picture (meme)? Please enlighten me. Maybe, I’m missing something. I didn’t come up with this question, but I like it. It made me wonder: is it the meme’s question that’s the problem or who’s asking this question? In this case, a raptor from Jurassic Park. If you see a lizard person, then you’re hallucinating. Look, you don’t have to be an AI expert to know that artificial intelligence still has a long way to go in both development and adoption. Yes, it’s not perfect. Yes, it’s potentially dangerous. Yes, it’s making mistakes, but it’s a work in progress. I have to add, an impressive one and at a mind-blowing speed. I’m not being AI-brutal because I’m AI-neutral. Let’s sit and wait for what’s waiting for us on an AI’s plate. I don’t know about you, but this whole thing is laughable to me. AI “hallucinations” took me back right away to the iconic movies, such as “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” with Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro. Now that I mentioned it, I have to rewatch it. What about AI “hallucinations?” I don’t know, and honestly, I don’t care. Let all those AI Top Voices on LinkedIn keep their heads wrapping about it while I enjoy revisiting a timeless movie classic.