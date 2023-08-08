AI Graphic Tools For A Non-Designer: Practical Advice For Startups

Too Long; Didn't Read

"What the Money?" seeks AI-graphic tools to enhance web and graphic design for digital products like reports. The article reflects personal experience with various AI tools and quest for an AI solution to format reports automatically. The author tests several AI applications but has not found the perfect fit yet. Despite trying different approaches, including AI-powered apps and presentation formats, the search continues. The article discusses tools like Notion AI, Fotor, Visme, SlidesAI, and Canva, highlighting their strengths and limitations. The article offers practical advice for startups interested in AI-powered graphic tools for design tasks.