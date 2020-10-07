After-Hours IoT Hacker John Kinsella has Been Coding Since the 80s

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
2020 Noonie Nominee, John Kinsella is from the US and some some simple yet profound advice for makers and writers who might be feeling stuck. Scroll down for a 10-question interview with a veteran computer security industry expert, right after the ad-break.
I've been coding since I first got a Commodore Vic 20 in the 80s. I've wore sysadmin, penetration testing, security consulting, engineering management, and startup founder hats.
My interest in the security of IOT has been brewing for about two years. IOT, microcontrollers, and robotics draws me in because of the physical aspect - so much of what we do is intangible that it's nice to touch something I'm working on...
By day I build computer security products. Mostly after hours I hack on home automation, IOT, and woodworking.
Most recently I created Layered Insight - a container security startup which was acquired by Qualys.
That wonderful feeling I get as I set up a dev environment and start a new coding project...
Not a lot... worrying about things I can't control is sort of pointless.
Just try it and see what happens.
Stop reading, worrying, thinking - just try.
I'm immensely lucky in that the biggest changes are so small. I need a haircut. I miss hanging out with people and learning new things from them.
Into a project I've just started working on that unfortunately I can't talk about yet...
Apple Music, OneNote, Waze, ProCamera, Dark Sky.
Rust!
