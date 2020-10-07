After-Hours IoT Hacker John Kinsella has Been Coding Since the 80s

2020 Noonie Nominee, John Kinsella is from the US and some some simple yet profound advice for makers and writers who might be feeling stuck. Scroll down for a 10-question interview with a veteran computer security industry expert, right after the ad-break.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

IoT Writer of the Year.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I've been coding since I first got a Commodore Vic 20 in the 80s. I've wore sysadmin, penetration testing, security consulting, engineering management, and startup founder hats.

My interest in the security of IOT has been brewing for about two years. IOT, microcontrollers, and robotics draws me in because of the physical aspect - so much of what we do is intangible that it's nice to touch something I'm working on...

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

By day I build computer security products. Mostly after hours I hack on home automation, IOT, and woodworking.

Most recently I created Layered Insight - a container security startup which was acquired by Qualys.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

That wonderful feeling I get as I set up a dev environment and start a new coding project...

5. What are you worried about right now?

Not a lot... worrying about things I can't control is sort of pointless.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Just try it and see what happens.

Stop reading, worrying, thinking - just try.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I'm immensely lucky in that the biggest changes are so small. I need a haircut. I miss hanging out with people and learning new things from them.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Into a project I've just started working on that unfortunately I can't talk about yet...

9. Which apps can't you live without?

Apple Music, OneNote, Waze, ProCamera, Dark Sky.

10. What are you currently learning?

Rust!

