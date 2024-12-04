Africa's Internet Evolution: From Challenges to Connectivity





‘‘High-Speed Internet is Infrastructure.’’ -- internetforall.gov





Africa has the lowest internet connectivity rates worldwide. While recent infrastructure developments in some countries have helped increase connectivity, a significant gap remains. The average internet penetration rate is around 45% as of early 2024, which is far below the global average of 67.5%.





The world is more connected than ever, and the vast majority of businesses rely on the Internet and social media to reach partners and consumers, advertise their products, or simply manage their operations. Services used by companies ranging from sales to marketing, collaboration, creating new jobs, and using mission-critical business applications.





One of the biggest challenges facing users in Africa is not only access but also the quality of the internet connection. Causes vary from a lack of proper infrastructure to limited access to quality broadband solutions like 5G and fiber optic solutions.

Global Internet Penetration and Challenges

As per Statista's October 2024 report, countries like the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland led the ranking of countries with the highest internet penetration rates, each with 99%. The worldwide penetration rate as of October 2024 was 67.5%.





Recent observations show that Europe ranks first among global regions by internet population rate, with Northern America ranking second. Internet reach is higher than 80% across all European regions and America.





Asia has the biggest online audience worldwide, with countries like India and China, but it also has the highest number of individuals not connected to the web. Considering the share of the population without internet access, North Korea ranks first, as the internet in the country remains blocked for most of the general public.





In Africa, the Central African Republic has 89.4% of its population unconnected, followed by Burundi with 88.7%.





Infrastructures and Policies Challenges

In my opinion, two types of issues hinder the development and internet connectivity in Africa: technical and non-technical aspects.

Technical Issues

The technical aspect includes the creation and development of infrastructures, with challenges such as road access, electricity, and reliable telecommunications networks. These are essential for supporting widespread internet connectivity and ensuring that digital services can reach all regions.

Policies and Regulations

Non-technical aspects involve policies, regulations, and governmental support. Many African countries have adopted laws and regulations that promote favorable tech and digital development, such as tax cuts for tech companies and incentives for foreign investments. These policies are designed to create a more conducive environment for digital growth.





However, some countries still face challenges due to overcomplicated regulations and tax systems, corruption, and money laundering. All these combined create a situation commonly referred to as a "bad business climate."





This unfriendly business climate deters investors from establishing their companies in these countries, thus hindering technological advancement and connectivity improvements.

Digitally Leading Countries

In some countries, progressive policies and robust infrastructural investments have led to significant improvements in internet accessibility and quality. For instance, countries like Kenya and Rwanda have made notable strides in boosting digital infrastructure and implementing supportive regulations, which have positively impacted their connectivity rates.





In contrast, other regions struggle with outdated regulations, limited governmental support, and insufficient investment in infrastructure, making it difficult to achieve widespread internet access and reliable connectivity.





Addressing both technical and non-technical challenges is crucial for improving internet connectivity across Africa. By fostering a supportive regulatory environment and investing in essential infrastructure, African countries can bridge the digital divide and enhance their participation in the global digital economy.

A Good Move Forward

One of the proposed solutions to improve internet connectivity in Africa has been the use of mobile internet via smartphones. This option works well in areas where operators’ coverage is strong, but it is not effective everywhere.





Another promising solution is the use of the internet by satellite, which can overcome the limitations of operator coverage. Satellites can cover wide areas, providing connectivity where traditional infrastructure is lacking.





One of the main providers of the internet by satellite is Elon Musk’s Starlink, which is gaining popularity in less connected areas and can provide internet access with bandwidths ranging between 25 and 220 Mbps.





Several countries have already started using Starlink services, including Malawi, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Madagascar, and Kenya.





This technology holds great potential for bridging the digital divide and bringing reliable internet access to remote and underserved regions.

A Bright Future Ahead?

The global number of internet users will continue to rise, and after fifteen consecutive years of growth, the number of internet users is projected to reach 7.3 billion by 2029.





This trajectory points to a bright future for internet connectivity, particularly in Africa, where emerging technologies and investments in infrastructure are set to bridge the digital divide and unlock vast potential.





However, leaders and decision-makers must act wisely, ensuring that policies and investments are inclusive and sustainable so that the benefits of this growth are shared by all.