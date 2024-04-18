Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Adversarial Malware Creation with Model-Based Reinforcement Learning: Appendixby@memeology
    131 reads

    Adversarial Malware Creation with Model-Based Reinforcement Learning: Appendix

    by Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of MemesApril 18th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The MEME algorithm combines malware evasion and model extraction using reinforcement learning, achieving high evasion rates and creating accurate surrogate models with minimal interaction with target models, revolutionizing adversarial malware creation and cybersecurity defenses.
    featured image - Adversarial Malware Creation with Model-Based Reinforcement Learning: Appendix
    Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of Memes HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Maria Rigaki, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Czech Technical University in Prague, Czech Republic and [email protected];

    (2) Sebastian Garcia, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Czech Technical University in Prague, Czech Republic and [email protected].

    Abstract & Introduction

    Threat Model

    Background and Related Work

    Methodology

    Experiments Setup

    Results

    Discussion

    Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References

    Appendix

    Appendix

    A. Hyper-parameter Tuning

    The search space for the PPO hyper-parameters:

    – gamma: 0.01 - 0.75

    – max grad norm: 0.3 - 5.0

    – learning rate: 0.001 - 0.1

    – activation function: ReLU or Tanh

    – neural network size: small or medium


    Selected parameters: gamma=0.854, learning rate=0.00138, max grad norm=0.4284,

    activation function=Tanh, small network size (2 layers with 64 units each).

    The search space for the LGB surrogate training hyper-parameters:


    – alpha: 1 - 1,000

    – num boosting rounds: 100-2,000

    – learning rate: 0.001 - 0.1

    – num leaves: 128 - 2,048

    – max depth: 5 - 16

    – min child samples: 5 - 100

    – feature fraction: 0.4 - 1.0


    Table 4. Hyper-parameter settings for the training of each LGB surrogate



    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.


    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of Memes HackerNoon profile picture
    Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of Memes@memeology
    Memes are cultural items transmitted by repetition in a manner analogous to the biological transmission of genes.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgcybersecurity #adversarial-malware #reinforcement-learning #model-extraction #model-stealing #meme-algorithm #malware-detection #malware-evasion #lgb-surrogate-training

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Overview of Memotion 3: Sentiment & Emotion Analysis of Codemixed Hinglish - Abstract & Introduction
    by memeology
    Feb 21, 2024
    #ai-models
    Article Thumbnail
    The Power of MEME: Adversarial Malware Creation with Model-Based Reinforcement Learning
    by memeology
    Apr 18, 2024
    #adversarial-malware
    Article Thumbnail
    Understanding the Threat Model: Black-Box Attacks on Malware Detection Systems
    by memeology
    Apr 18, 2024
    #adversarial-malware
    Article Thumbnail
    The Intersection of Reinforcement Learning and Model Extraction in Cybersecurity
    by memeology
    Apr 18, 2024
    #adversarial-malware
    Article Thumbnail
    MEME Algorithm: Optimizing Malware Evasion Through Model Extraction and Reinforcement Learning
    by memeology
    Apr 18, 2024
    #adversarial-malware
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas