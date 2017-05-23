Advantages and Disadvantages of Django

41,027 reads

Are you a developer? Then it is obvious for you to search for the top most programming language to code in. But to identify the best language and the tools is a daunting task. Have you heard about Django? Do you know about the advantages and disadvantages of using Django? When you have this tool, everything seems to fall in place very efficiently and quickly.

Why Django?

So, when a particular thought pops into your mind, to transform it into a language mode and giving it the shape of a reality, takes just a few minutes, when you are doing it here, with the help of Django. With its free and open source, it makes the web development process very easy and the developer can fully focus on the designing process and boost performance. Thus, Django becomes an ideal tool for startups, where web design is the need, to bring out the real concept and prospects of the company.

Django In The Limelight

It marked its inception in 2005 and indisputably became one of the best frameworks that helped the developers to do things in just minutes. Initially marked its journey as a framework for the Python language, with its right functionalities, Django very well reduced the complexities from a web application, giving it a more simplified approach.

Python And Its Popularity

It is well known to all, that Python is one of the most top notch programming languages due to its ease of learning, design, and flexibility, making it one of most amazing programming language. There are reasons for making it one of the most popular choices.

Easy to learn

Clarity and readability

Versatile

Fast to write

No glaring holes in its design

However, Python works on its own philosophy, termed as the ‘Zen of Python’. This philosophy gives it a unique shape which is absent in any other programming language. Based on these principles, the developers can create top quality code. The code is expressed below.

Advantages Of Django

Although so much has been said about Python and its advantages, let us now focus on theadvantages of Django, which not only acts as a quick solution for web development, its ability to deliver high-quality code and transparent writing provides the right platform to customersfor business and even for the developers.

Fast: This has been designed in a way to help the developers make an application as fast as possible. From idea, production to release, Django helps in making it both cost effective and efficient. Thus it becomes an ideal solution for developers having a primary focus on deadlines.

Fully Loaded: It works in a way that includes dozens of extras to help with user authentication, site maps, content administration, RSS feeds and much more such things. These aspects help in carrying out the web development process completely.

Secure: When you are doing it in Django, it is ensured that developers don't commit any mistakes related to security. Some of the common mistakes include SQL injection, cross-site request forgery, clickjacking and cross-site scripting. To manage effectively usernames and passwords, the user authentication system is the key.

Scalable: To meet the heaviest traffic demand, the benefits of Django framework can be seen. Therefore, the busiest sites use this medium to quickly meet the traffic demands.

Versatile: Content management, scientific computing platforms, and even big organizations, all these aspects are very efficiently managed by the use of Django.

PHP vs Python

Probably PHP is the toughest competitor, and both are immensely popular. But there are many advantages of Django over PHP, which makes the former a favorite choice among the developers. Deciding the best one is not that simple, but these comparisons will help you in doing so.

Better Design: While PHP is specifically designed for web designs, Django bases on more robust language. So, to write a good code, it is easier to do it in python compared to PHP. Python And Long Term: PHP is good in the short term. However, when you are done with the initial phase, you will need the help of a language which is deep and long lasting. That is when Python takes the role. Better Web Framework: The market is fragmented owing to so many great frameworks. But while frameworks have an upfront cost, it should have a long-term value. And here, Django is a clear winner. Readability Factor: PHP follows a classic approach where Python has more strict identification enforcements. Hence the best. Simpler Syntax: The approach is much simpler and the codes are easy when doing it in Python. Debugging Tools: The tools that come with Python package are sufficient enough to handle issues. Package Management: It is good in Python by which one can write, read and share packages through which other developers can easily use it in other applications. Python Is ‘General Purpose’: While PHP is mainly used for web pages, Python, on the other hand, can be used for general purposes and you can work both online and offline.

Disadvantages

Along with the advantages, come the disadvantages. There are many disadvantages of Django mentioned below.

Uses routing pattern specify its URL

Django is too monolithic

Everything is based on Django ORM

Components get deployed together

Knowledge of full system is required to work.

Although there are many pros and cons of Django, however, when a project with a deadline is considered, using Django for the project provides the ultimate solution. And to speed it up even more, the custom user model configuration cab be installed. Earlier, when developing a code requires a lot of time; with its help, it became far easier. The development cost is reduced to almost 80% and outsourcing is completely shattered.

But wait, is this good enough? Well, it is quite sure that some countries will definitely now try to outsource Django. And, to whom? Well, the low skilled and price developers.