Angular is a development platform for building Web, mobile, and desktop applications using HTML, CSS, and TypeScript (JavaScript). Itโ€™s possible to validate a form in Angular in two ways, one with *reactive* (using functions in the component class) and the other with *template-driven forms* ( using attributes in the HTML) and we will use the *temporarily* way. The application repository is available at https://github.com/rodrigokamada/angular-validation.