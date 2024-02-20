Actor Model For Object Oriented Programmers





The Actor Model offers Object-Oriented Programmers a new way of thinking. The Actor Model is a paradigm for software development in which actors represent state and behavior in a way that's similar to classes. Actors serve as basic components that embody state and behavior.





This article focuses on the basic ideas of the Actor Model along with its advantages and possible uses in developing concurrent, scalable systems. The goal is to help developers understand these concepts to build robust and responsive software solutions.



Actor system





In a typical actor model system each actor has an associated mailbox. Communication happens mainly via the mailbox. When an actor receives a message, it can perform computations, update its internal state, and send messages to other actors in response. Actors operate asynchronously, so they can continue processing messages without waiting for a response. Actors work in parallel, communicate asynchronously, and do not explicitly share state. This asynchronous, message-driven approach enables highly scalable and fault-tolerant systems, as actors can be distributed across multiple processors or machines, and failures in one actor do not necessarily impact the entire system.





Key Principles of the Actor Model

The fundamental ideas of the Actor Model set it apart from conventional object-oriented programming. Actors work in parallel to allow for autonomous task completion. To promote loose coupling, asynchronous messaging takes the place of direct class-to-class interactions. To prevent race problems in asynchronous systems, state isolation guarantees that each actor maintains a distinct state. Transparency about these actor locations makes it easier to distribute actors among several host machines. These are the foundation for the Actor Model. Let's take a look at these principles in detail :





Scalability and Concurrency

The Actor Model was designed focusing on the systems that handle multiple users at once so the scalability was an important part. Consider the scenario of an e-commerce application with numerous users updating their shopping carts concurrently. In the actor model world, each shopping cart is represented as an independent actor, operating asynchronously. This concurrent execution ensures efficient handling of tasks without creating bottlenecks or race conditions. As we delve deeper into the Actor Model, the importance of concurrency becomes increasingly apparent, offering a powerful solution for applications operating at scale.





Loose Coupling

Communication among actors shifts from conventional class-to-class interactions. The Actor model uses asynchronous messaging instead of direct method calls. Unlike the usual practice of one class instantiating another and making direct method calls, actors exclusively rely on asynchronous messages for communication. This assures loose coupling by granting actors independence without needing to know the internal mechanisms of their counterparts. Asynchronous communication is often achieved using message brokers which simplify complexity and enhance the overall agility of the system.





State Isolation

State isolation is a key idea in the Actor Model. Every actor in the system has an autonomous state that sets them apart from other actors. Due to state isolation, race conditions are less likely in the asynchronous systems, where changes happen quickly. Traditional models may find it difficult to synchronize state changes among concurrent entities, but the Actor Model avoids these problems by giving each actor autonomy over state management. This method makes the coordination of various tasks within the wider application architecture easier while also improving system stability.





Messaging

There are three different modes of interaction in the actor model.





Fire and forget : In this mode, the actors send messages without waiting for a response. Here actors send messages to other actors and proceed with execution. This is useful where acknowledgment/response of messages is not needed.

: In this mode, the actors send messages without waiting for a response. Here actors send messages to other actors and proceed with execution. This is useful where acknowledgment/response of messages is not needed. Request and response : This mode introduces a more interactive communication, where an actor expects a reply from its counterpart.

: This mode introduces a more interactive communication, where an actor expects a reply from its counterpart. Message forwarding: This mode is used to delegate and collaborate between actors. Here the receiving actor does not process the message but forwards it to a more suitable actor. An example can be an actor forwarding error messages to an actor designated to handle errors.





Actor Model Use Cases

The Actor Model can be useful in a variety of applications, in scenarios that demand specific architectural considerations. The actor model’s concurrency can be beneficial in e-commerce applications to process shopping carts. Streaming applications can leverage the model's capacity for handling continuous data streams efficiently. Concurrent applications, particularly those requiring the support of numerous users simultaneously, can benefit from scalability. Additionally, systems demanding high availability, high reliability, and scalability can leverage the Actor Model due to its embedded fail safety, fault tolerance, and redundancy.





When to Use and Not to Use the Actor Model

Knowing when to use the Actor Model is essential to developing software that's effective. Applications needing flowing data, high concurrency, and complicated workflows are where the actor model would shine. It might not be the best option for non-concurrent systems or applications that require high performance, like those that require millisecond execution rates, because of the unpredictable message delivery time. Before using the actor model, developers need careful evaluation of their application’s requirements.





Drawbacks and Risks

The Actor Model has many advantages, but it has some drawbacks as well. The major concern is creating an architecture with many players and no central controller. A central controller ensures correct operation and gives an overall perspective of the system by keeping an eye on the actors. Without a central controller, systems become difficult to control and understand, which may result in problems with behavior and composition. Additionally, testing and debugging become more difficult due to the asynchronous and independent nature of actor behavior, so careful consideration of system design and actor quantity is needed.





Frameworks/Libraries

Several frameworks/libraries provide support for building systems backed by Actor models. If you have a programming language of your choice there is probably an Actor model library for it.





Here are some examples, but not limited to:

Akka: Akka is a source-available toolkit and runtime simplifies the construction of concurrent and distributed applications on the JVM. Akka uses an Actor model to handle concurrency.

Akka is a source-available toolkit and runtime simplifies the construction of concurrent and distributed applications on the JVM. Akka uses an Actor model to handle concurrency. Pykka: Pykka is a Python implementation of the actor model. Pykka is heavily influenced by the Akka library.

Pykka is a Python implementation of the actor model. Pykka is heavily influenced by the Akka library. Akka.NET : Akka.NET is an actor model framework for .NET. It shares the same concept of the Actor model as Akka just intended for a different platform and ecosystem.

: Akka.NET is an actor model framework for .NET. It shares the same concept of the Actor model as Akka just intended for a different platform and ecosystem. Microsoft Orleans: Orleans is a cross-platform framework for building robust, scalable distributed applications in .NET. It abstracts the complexities typically associated with distributed programming, such as distributed state management, fault tolerance, and scalability concerns which simplifies development.





Summary

Actor Model proves to be an effective model for software architecture, providing solutions to the issues of scalability and concurrency. Its location transparency, state isolation, and loose coupling concepts help build flexible and responsive systems. For systems that need concurrent, scalable, and fault-tolerant architectures, the Actor Model is a useful tool, but careful attention is required, especially for testing and debugging. Developers that use this model must be dedicated to understanding its subtleties to effectively integrate it within the system of modern software development. For best outcomes, it's critical to balance the number of actors and take system architecture into account.