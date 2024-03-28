Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Account Abstraction, Analysed: Ethereum Accountsby@abstraction

    Account Abstraction, Analysed: Ethereum Accounts

    by Abstraction: Computer Science Discourse3mMarch 28th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Accounts within the Ethereum ecosystem serve as the bedrock for asset querying, storage, and transactions, constituting a pivotal element of its infrastructure.
    featured image - Account Abstraction, Analysed: Ethereum Accounts
    Abstraction: Computer Science Discourse HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Qin Wang, CSIRO Data61, Australia;

    (2) Shiping Chen, CSIRO Data61, Australia.

    II. ETHEREUM ACCOUNTS

    A. Recall Ethereum Account


    EOA. EOAs serve the purpose of storing and transferring ether, and ERC-20 tokens. EOAs are generated from a public key, which is a 20-byte hexadecimal identifier (e.g., 0xF57D1D6b84db4053cE452B35B7DB77878dCbdc65). These accounts are managed by a private key, which includes the EOA’s password or seed phrase, held exclusively by the account’s owner. Transactions involving EOAs do not rely on code or smart contract logic for their validity. As long as the private key remains known, the account’s owner possesses the capability to execute transactions. The transaction’s verification is contingent upon the user’s signature and nonce.


    Contract account. CA is a type of account that executes operations based on its pre-programmed logic, thereby enabling the creation of decentralized applications (DApps) and facilitating various functionalities within the Ethereum network. CA autonomously executes code in response to transactions, potentially modifying the contract’s state, and exchanging ether or tokens. CA accounts are assigned unique addresses akin to individual identification numbers, which permit interaction with other accounts. Once a CA is deployed, its code and state become immutable, contributing to transparency and ensuring the integrity of transactions. They also offer storage capabilities for manipulating data on the blockchain (Fig.1). These accounts can interact with EOAs and generate events that facilitate communication with other accounts.


    Two types of transaction. These different accounts give rise to two distinct practical types of transactions for communication: contract creation and message call. Contract creation involves the generation of a new smart contract, with the transaction carrying an initialization code segment to define the new contract’s properties. This process results in the assignment of a unique address to the newly created contract, which includes both its code and storage within the corresponding account state. Conversely, a message call signifies the modification of a smart contract’s state. In this case, the transaction includes input data to update the contract’s internal data. A message call does not create a new contract in the world state; instead, it alters the existing contract’s state.


    B. Challenges in Account Design


    Coming with private keys, EOA has many fundamental functions including claiming the ownership of the account and signing the permissions of transactions. However, this may present a number of significant concerns:


    • Risk of private key loss. Users who lose their private keys (due to loss or hacking) would face the irreversible loss of all their assets.


    • Restricted signature options. The native protocol exclusively supports ECDSA signature and verification algorithms for transaction validation.


    • Single signer authority. The absence of inherent multisignature capability (which can only be achieved through smart contracts) means that a single signature is all that’s required to execute any operation.


    C. Ethereum Roadmap


    Account abstraction is a crucial functional improvement outlined in the sixth phase of Ethereum’s roadmap (Tab.I). This upgrade involves a series of smaller refinements and adjustments aimed at ensuring seamless network operations subsequent to the implementation of other upgrades.


    TABLE I: Ethereum’s roadmap

    Degate

    Write an Ethereum story, win from $1k!

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Abstraction: Computer Science Discourse HackerNoon profile picture
    Abstraction: Computer Science Discourse@abstraction
    The Leading Authority on Events and Ideas to Separate Something From Something Else [read ABSTRACTION].
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #ethereum #account-abstraction #eoa #asset-querying #eoa-accounts #ethereum-accounts #ethereum-research-paper #ethereum-research

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    MDL-based Model Learning: How It Works
    by abstraction
    Jan 20, 1970
    #abstraction
    Article Thumbnail
    Solana vs Ethereum: The David vs Goliath Battle for Smart-Contract Supremacy
    by bin.nguyen
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ethereum
    Article Thumbnail
    One Month On, Have Spot Ethereum ETFs Been a Success?
    by dmytrospilka
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ethereum
    Article Thumbnail
    Vitalik's Shit Post Is Very ‘Demure’ and ‘Mindful’ of Ethereum
    by web3tales
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ethereum
    Article Thumbnail
    Calling All Writers: Learn What The Ethereum Writing Contest Is All About
    by slogging
    Jan 20, 1970
    #slogging
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas