Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Table of Links Abstract and 1. Introduction Abstract and 1. Introduction A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness\n2.1 A free economy\n2.2 A free and fair economy\n\n\nEquilibrium existence in a free and fair economy\n3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game\n3.2 Existence of an equilibrium\n\n\nEquilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy\n\n\nA free economy with social justice and inclusion\n5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice\n5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency\n\n\nSome applications\n6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm\n6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy\n6.3 Bias in academic publishing\n6.4 Exchange economies\n\n\nContributions to the closely related literature\n\n\nConclusion and References A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness\n2.1 A free economy\n2.2 A free and fair economy A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness 2.1 A free economy 2.1 A free economy 2.2 A free and fair economy 2.2 A free and fair economy Equilibrium existence in a free and fair economy\n3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game\n3.2 Existence of an equilibrium Equilibrium existence in a free and fair economy 3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game 3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game 3.2 Existence of an equilibrium 3.2 Existence of an equilibrium Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy A free economy with social justice and inclusion\n5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice\n5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency A free economy with social justice and inclusion A free economy with social justice and inclusion 5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice 5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice 5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency 5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency Some applications\n6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm\n6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy\n6.3 Bias in academic publishing\n6.4 Exchange economies Some applications 6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm 6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm 6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy 6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy 6.3 Bias in academic publishing 6.3 Bias in academic publishing 6.4 Exchange economies 6.4 Exchange economies Contributions to the closely related literature Contributions to the closely related literature Contributions to the closely related literature Conclusion and References Conclusion and References Conclusion and References Appendix Appendix 6.3 Bias in academic publishing Well, it is straightforward to show that the researchers are symmetric under the knowledge function f. Using Anonymity and the other principles of merit-based justice, Table 13 below describes the allocation of academic articles under the allocation Sh. Sh. Sh. Authors:\n(1) Ghislain H. Demeze-Jouatsa, Center for Mathematical Economics, University of Bielefeld (demeze jouatsa@uni-bielefeld.de);\n(2) Roland Pongou, Department of Economics, University of Ottawa (rpongou@uottawa.ca);\n(3) Jean-Baptiste Tondji, Department of Economics and Finance, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (jeanbaptiste.tondji@utrgv.edu). Authors: Authors (1) Ghislain H. Demeze-Jouatsa, Center for Mathematical Economics, University of Bielefeld (demeze jouatsa@uni-bielefeld.de); (2) Roland Pongou, Department of Economics, University of Ottawa (rpongou@uottawa.ca); (3) Jean-Baptiste Tondji, Department of Economics and Finance, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (jeanbaptiste.tondji@utrgv.edu). This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. available on arxiv [10] Tough the trade-off between the two quality dimensions can be viewed as a rational decision, the consequences can be detrimental to economics, as a discipline and profession. For instance, some general interest journals suffer from the “incest factor” [Heckman et al., 2017], and Akerlof [2020] shows that the tendency of rewarding “hard” topics versus“ soft ”topics in economics results in “sins of omissions” where issues that are relevant to the literature and can not be approached in a “hard” way are ignored.