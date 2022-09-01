ZacWrites
@zacwrites
I am a Solo Full-time DeFi journalist who copy writes for projects I am passionate about.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @zacwrites's 2 stories for 12 hours and 38 minutes.
enterthemetaverse
play-to-earn
web-3.0-gaming
nft-gaming
crypto-gaming
storytelling
gaming
hackernoon-top-story
Laszlo, Crypto / Gaming / NFTs
rtek amual, blockchain
crypto
gaming
web3
nft
decentralized
Philipp Batura, Metaverse Gaming Enthusiast
Leon Rodriguez, Computer Systems Analyst and Smart-Contract Developer
Tanyo G, The writer behind Crypto Player One - a daily newsletter on crypto gaming, NFTs and the metaverse.