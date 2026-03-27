I’m a technology writer focused on AI products, developer ecosystems, automation, and digital workflows. I enjoy breaking down emerging tools and turning them into clear, useful content for builders, creators, and curious professionals. Most of my writing covers practical topics: AI agents, model APIs, productivity systems, software trends, and the real-world impact of new tools. Rather than chasing hype, I’m interested in what actually works, what saves time, and what changes the way we build online. Here I share ideas, experiments, tutorials, and observations on the future of software and intelligent tools.