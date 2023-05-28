Wilson Huang is a seasoned entrepreneur, astute strategist, and self-proclaimed culinary enthusiast. A Go-to-Market Strategist by day for ATMOSIScience, Wilson is also known as a boundless academic high-achiever. He concurrently enrolled at Babson College and the University of Pennsylvania, delving deeply into legal studies and neuroscience. Never one to rest on his laurels, Wilson expanded his academic pursuits as a visiting undergrad at Harvard and as the youngest attendee in several MBA classes at MIT. While he's not spearheading strategic marketing initiatives at ATMOSIScience or delving into academia, you'll find him in the kitchen, experimenting with new culinary concoctions, or by the sea, enjoying the thrill of sailing. His other passions include playing the piano and creating compelling narratives as a burgeoning writer.