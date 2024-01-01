William • The Wordsmith
@williamthewordsmith
Writer • Techie -
1+ year of experience writing in Web3, sharing my knowledge, thoughts, and experiences on Web3 and NFTs.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @williamthewordsmith's 3 stories for and 37 minutes.
cryptocurrency
blockchain
books
software-development
ai
hackernoon-top-story
