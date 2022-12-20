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Web3 Mops

@web3mops

Web3 critical thinker. That doesn't contradict me being a HUGE believer, early adopter, and sincere evangelist of the.

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Web3 Mops

Barcelona, ES

Invested in crypto. Lost and earned. Launched web3 startups. Failed and repeated. Advised, invested in, and made due-diligence on web3 projects, built by other great minds. I'm here NOT for self-promo. I value facts & privacy. And look forward to sharing my opinion and getting community feedback.

Interested Topics

growth-marketingweb3business-strategyproject-managementweb3-marketingmarketingmarketing-strategiesblockchain
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