Web3 Mops@web3mops
Web3 critical thinker. That doesn't contradict me being a HUGE believer, early adopter, and sincere evangelist of the.
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Web3 Mops
Barcelona, ES
Invested in crypto. Lost and earned. Launched web3 startups. Failed and repeated. Advised, invested in, and made due-diligence on web3 projects, built by other great minds. I'm here NOT for self-promo. I value facts & privacy. And look forward to sharing my opinion and getting community feedback.