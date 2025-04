Vladyslav Rybnikov @ vladyslav.rybnikov Hey there! I am Lead Software Engineer Back-End at Innovecs.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ vladyslav.rybnikov 's 1 stories for and 43 minutes.

#Interests

software-engineering event-sourcing concurrency when-to-use-event-sourcing how-to-use-event-sourcing should-i-use-event-sourcing event-sourcing-issue event-sourcing-app-guide