A focused and seasoned Software Engineer with over ten years of experience in the information technology industry. A proven Fintech solutions architect with strong and effective engineering management skills. Passionate about creating sustainable structure for engineering teams to increase productivity while solving complex enterprise problems with technology. Currently the Head of Engineering at OnePipe - building the financial API Infrastructure.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @victorirechukwu's 1 stories for and 28 minutes.
stochastic-gradient-descent
machinelearning
mathematics
deeplearning
optimization
gradient-descent
rmsprop
adam
infrastructure
engineering
devops
big data
api
Work/ed For: OnePipe