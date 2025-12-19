Victoria Karneichyk@victoriakarn
Digital Strategy Expert Writing About Tech, Products, and Growth
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Victoria Karneichyk
I’m a digital strategist with over a decade of experience working with tech products and B2B platforms. My focus is on digital strategy, product positioning, and making complex tools understandable and useful. On HackerNoon, I share practical insights from real projects, not theory.
Work History
Current Position:
Previous Positions:
TechSnipsContributor manager