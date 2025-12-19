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Victoria Karneichyk

@victoriakarn

Digital Strategy Expert Writing About Tech, Products, and Growth

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @victoriakarn’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Victoria Karneichyk

I’m a digital strategist with over a decade of experience working with tech products and B2B platforms. My focus is on digital strategy, product positioning, and making complex tools understandable and useful. On HackerNoon, I share practical insights from real projects, not theory.

Work History

Current Position:

Previous Positions:

TechSnipsContributor manager

Interested Topics

ai-assisted-codingjavascript-developer-surveyai-in-web-developmentjavascript-fundamentalsprogramming-trends-2026developer-ai-adoptionai-impact-on-developer-jobsmodern-javascript-development
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