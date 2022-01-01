Vanessa Miller
@vanessamiller
I'm a compulsive binge-watcher, who adores having conversations about everything related to the entertainment industry.
entertainment
cryptocurrency
hackernoon-top-story
artificial-intelligence
Mark McKinney, Studied Entrepreneurship and Strategic Communication at High Point University. Founder of BlueSkyAI.
@YFIDapp, YFIDapp is a secure and cost-effective DeFi platform.
Christian Kramp, Entrepreneur, product guy, baseball enthusiast
Eric Winstead, A sales Person who games throughout the weekend Because Why Not