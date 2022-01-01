Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img

    #Interests

    entertainment

    cryptocurrency

    hackernoon-top-story

    artificial-intelligence

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Mark McKinney, Studied Entrepreneurship and Strategic Communication at High Point University. Founder of BlueSkyAI.

    profile-img

    @YFIDapp, YFIDapp is a secure and cost-effective DeFi platform.

    profile-img

    Christian Kramp, Entrepreneur, product guy, baseball enthusiast

    profile-img

    Eric Winstead, A sales Person who games throughout the weekend Because Why Not

    profile-img