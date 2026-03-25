Trillo AI@trilloai
I am a founder of Trillo, Inc. Trillo is an application platform company.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @trilloai’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Trillo AI
San Ramon, USCEO and Founder
Founder & CEO of Trillo AI. Creator of the blueprint-first paradigm for application manufacturing—turning requirements into large-scale, governed, production-ready systems using AI. Built on Trillo Workbench, a seven-year investment in model-driven, serverless architecture, Trillo AI extends low-code into a new category: AI-powered application generation—where the blueprint is the system.
Work History
Current Position:
Trillo, IncCEO and Founder
Previous Positions:
Vertex LogicCEO and Founder