Tim Lorent

Amsterdam, NL Frontend Developer

Once a rebellious teenager who dreamed of becoming a DJ instead of embracing his inner nerd, I somehow ended up falling in love with code anyway. Growing up with a developer dad constantly plugged into The Matrix, it was probably inevitable. Fast-forward eight years, and I’ve gone from junior developer to team lead with plenty of mistakes, burnout, and hard lessons along the way. Now, through my coaching platform Beyond Commit, I help developers grow beyond code: improving their soft skills, leadership abilities, and confidence so they can build their own path in tech. You’ll find my writing on HackerNoon, where I share stories about team leadership, effective code reviews, overcoming imposter syndrome, breaking into your first dev job, and staying sane and productive in tech — all inspired by my book 'From Hello World to Team Lead'. I’ve also created a free resource to help you kickstart your own growth: Developer Growth Kit. https://timlorent.gumroad.com/l/developer-growth-kit Lo