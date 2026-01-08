Australind, AU

From the bare-metal days — kilobytes, assembly, real constraints. Built systems before platforms, before cloud, before “innovation” turned into a slogan. Coded for decades under multiple identities — visible and invisible, claimed and unclaimed. OG dev for sovereignty, not corporate BS. Build for freedom, not for suits. Been unbanked for decades and off their grid. Ditched the system. Don’t trust. Verify. Now operating under one last public handle: The Scratchy Cat (TSC). Watchdog. Transmitter. Necessary friction. If you get too comfortable, he’ll scratch your ass — not to hurt you, but to wake you up. @TSC