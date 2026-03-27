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Taru

@tarunkalwani

I am a Principal Engineer with over 19 years of experience designing secure, scalable, and high-performance

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Taru

Atlanta, USAPrincipal Engineer

I am a Principal Engineer with over 19 years of experience designing secure, scalable, and high-performance

Work History

Current Position:

VerizonPrincipal Engineer

Previous Positions:

Verizon CommunicationsSr Software Engineer

Interested Topics

generative-aisolution-architectai-assisted-solutiongenerative-ai-architectureai-for-enterprise-systemsolution-architect-trade-offai-enabled-designai-architecture-pattern
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