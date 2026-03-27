Taru@tarunkalwani
I am a Principal Engineer with over 19 years of experience designing secure, scalable, and high-performance
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Taru
Atlanta, USAPrincipal Engineer
I am a Principal Engineer with over 19 years of experience designing secure, scalable, and high-performance
Work History
Current Position:
VerizonPrincipal Engineer
Previous Positions:
Verizon CommunicationsSr Software Engineer