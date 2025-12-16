Mary Dada@talktechtome
Technology writer and journalist covering AI, consumer tech and emerging tech.
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Mary Dada
I am highly passionate about reporting on the systems, policies and power structures driving the digital age and what they mean for us all. Hence, I hope my writing can connect tech-related happenings to the every day realities of the average person. |Currently on the hunt for paid writing opportunities. IYou can reach me via 📩: writewithmaryd@gmail.com