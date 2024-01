Sazanovich Julia @ sznvchj Writing about people in tech, AI and ML trends

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ sznvchj 's 1 stories for and 23 minutes.

#Interests

women-in-tech women-in-tech-interview product-management career-development product-manager-interview product-management-advice gender-gap-in-it how-to-get-into-it