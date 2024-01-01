Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @systerr's 1 stories for 2 months 21 days 14 hours and 40 minutes.

    #Interests

    web3-gaming

    play-to-earn

    nft

    gaming

    erc721

    erc20

    p2e

    hackernoon-top-story

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Splinterlands, One of the top blockchain gaming companies in the world helping to develop the Web 3 ecosystem.

    profile-img

    Daniele Marinelli, Daniele Marinelli is the CEO and founder of UMetaWorld

    profile-img

    Long Do, Long Do is a development leader with over 10 years of experience. Currently, Long is the Game Director of Anomura.

    profile-img

    Evan Luthra, I have been building and investing in fast growing technology products since I was 13 , selling my first company at 17.

    profile-img

    Lam Abdalla, Writer, indie game dev, charismatic anti-social, not a social media user. Avid reader, laughs too much. Also drinks tea.

    profile-img