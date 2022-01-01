Sumedha Biswas
@sumedhabiswas
Hi, I am a Creative Thinker, Results-Driven highly energetic with 3+ years of experience in Content Writing.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @sumedhabiswas's 2 stories for 1 hours and 27 minutes.
marketing
technology
startup
hackernoon-top-story
javascript
tech
software-development
programming
Eric Winstead, A sales Person who games throughout the weekend Because Why Not
Austin Malerba, I like JavaScript runtimes.
Kanika Vatsyayan, VP Delivery and Operations, at BugRaptors Leading Software Testing & Quality Assurance Company
Pradeep Chauhan, Digital Marketing expert. Having years of experience. Co founder of www.globalhunttechnologies.com