Sasha Shilina
@sshshln
PhD, an artist & a researcher by vocation interested in synergistic relationships between modern tech & culture.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @sshshln's 3 stories for 8 hours and 34 minutes.
web3
nfts
nft-art
nft
nft-gaming
nft-marketplace
web3-writing-contest
hackernoon-top-story
SocioTraffic, We specialize with marketing tools to help you manage your social media traffic in an effective, and...
Sphinx Solution, Sphinx Solutions is a software development company helping brands thrive by offering software solutions.
Richard Patey, Subscribe to my newsletter and discord >> cryptocommunities.xyz
Weiting Chen, Building new bricks for Ethereum money lego.