Over the past 10 years, I have worked both on large scale systems such as AWS Cloudwatch, Rackspace Cloud Queues, Rackspace Cloud CDN (open source) and creating delightful developer experience at AWS such as AWS SAM CLI, AWS Lambda Builders and the AWS Homebrew tap while wholesomely embracing open source.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @srirammv's 1 stories for and 10 minutes.
#Interests
productivity
developer-productivity
ai
python
programming
hackernoon-top-story
#Vested-Interests
Work/ed For: Amazon, Rackspace