Aslam Khan
@sofyrustech
CEO of Sofyrus Technologies. Expertise is CRM development, cloud services, app development, and more.
erp
erp-for-business
enterprise-technology
enterprise-resource-planning
business
startup
startups
business-strategy
Dacian Florea, 💎 Senior Flutter Engineer • Contractor • Freelancer • Consultant | Building clean and scalable mobi...
Peace Itimi | Founders Connect, Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.
Keith David, Keith David is a Senior Digital Marketing Strategist at 360 App Services Inc. The leading Mobile app...
Christian Klein, Christian Klein is a German manager. He is Chief Executive Officer and member of the Executive Board...