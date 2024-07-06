Syed Muhammad Yaseen

Karachi, PK Full Stack Engineer

Hi there 👋 This is SMY ------ Curious to know my standout highlights? Let me share some with you: 🎯 Professional Experience: ❯ Full Stack Engineer with 4+ years of expertise in the JavaScript ecosystem (Backend / Frontend / AWS). Consistently delivers high-quality SaaS applications by developing, testing, documenting, and maintaining while ensuring code quality and reliability through unit testing. ❯ Regularly learning and upskilling myself on various technical and soft skills by participating in initiatives, courses, and developing POCs. 🎯 Academic Experience: ❯ Pursued a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with a 3.72 CGPA and a four-time Merit Scholarship holder. ❯ My academic accomplishments have been further recognized with awards, and I have actively contributed as a volunteer, expanding my horizons beyond traditional educational boundaries. 🎯 Publications: ❯ Passionate about leveraging technology to drive positive change, I am an avid writer and community cont