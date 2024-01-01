Coming from a background in finance and economics, Steve taught himself how to code on a bond trading desk and hasn't looked back since! He's architected, developed, deployed, and maintained critical software systems for financial firms, ML startups, and most recently, a time-series database company. Steve has been working with Cloud Native technologies for almost 10 years, and loves playing around with the latest tech! His hobbies include playing music and spending time with his dog, Nacho.