Hi ✋, My name is Muhammad Abdullah Founder & CEO of SiteSkite. My professional story began in 2008 in the vibrant world of web design. The years that followed were a thrilling ride filled with remarkable projects that not only challenged me but also allowed me to grow and shine. A notable pinnacle in my career was leading the UX design of a Blockchain project at Smart Dubai Govt, serving as the Head of UI/UX in the UAE. This opportunity wasn't just a job; it was a milestone where I could leave my creative imprint. Speaking at Upwork was another highlight. There, I had the privilege of sharing my knowledge and experiences about how to mature your resilience with a global audience. My commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent keeps me engaged in mentoring at Re:Coded and ADPList.org, where I can give back to the community that has given me so much. In the last five years, my focus has shifted towards SaaS product development. It's a realm where I continuously learn and apply my knowledge in product design. My approach to every project is strategic and long-term, ensuring sustainability and effectiveness. While UX/UI design remains my stronghold, my soul lies in WordPress and front-end development. The joy of crafting intuitive UIs is amplified by my front-end development skills, allowing me to transform creative concepts into tangible realities. I often say I was born for the tech industry. My days are incomplete without staying abreast of the latest in technology through blogs and news. The upcoming Gutenberg revolution in WordPress, AI, NoCode life – these are the trends that keep me excited and optimistic about the future. My passion for technology is not just a career; it's a lifestyle. I am constantly fueled by the positive energy it brings to my life and the endless possibilities it presents. Keen to know more about my adventures in the tech world? Feel free to connect with me. Let’s share our passion and experiences to foster a more innovative and exciting future in technology!