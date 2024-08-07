Shweta Puri@shwetapuri27
I’m a Marketing Technology and AI Operations leader focused on operationalizing AI at scale across enterprise teams.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @shwetapuri27’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Shweta Puri
California, CAMarketing Technology and AI Operations Manager
I’m a Marketing Technology and AI Operations leader focused on operationalizing AI at scale across enterprise teams.
Work History
Current Position:
Nextdoor HoldingsMarketing Technology and AI Operations Manager
Previous Positions:
Cisco SystemsSenior Marketing Technology Analyst