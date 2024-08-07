Author profile picture

Shweta Puri

@shwetapuri27

I’m a Marketing Technology and AI Operations leader focused on operationalizing AI at scale across enterprise teams.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @shwetapuri27’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Read My Stories

Shweta Puri

California, CAMarketing Technology and AI Operations Manager

I’m a Marketing Technology and AI Operations leader focused on operationalizing AI at scale across enterprise teams.

Work History

Current Position:

Nextdoor HoldingsMarketing Technology and AI Operations Manager

Previous Positions:

Cisco SystemsSenior Marketing Technology Analyst

Interested Topics

enterprise-aiai-adoptionfuture-of-workaiai-at-workai-agents-at-workai-workflowsai-workflow-optimization
Read My Stories