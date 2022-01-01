Shawn O’Meara
@shawnpomeara
Googler, teacher, non-profit guy in a past life. I write at caseforcuriosity.com. Always learning.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @shawnpomeara's 2 stories for 3 hours and 50 minutes.
investing
bitcoin
btc
btc-price
inflation
hackernoon-top-story
bitcoin-spotlight
decentralized-web
Kamil Polak, I am a huge enthusiast of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.
Brett Schor, Head of Marketing & Communications @ QEDIT | Bitcoin Pleb
tibacademy, We provide real-time live projects and hands-on practical sessions with certified experts.
Amit Gupta, SAGIPL.com is the innovative web, app development and digital marketing company