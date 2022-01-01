Shawn O’Meara @ shawnpomeara Googler, teacher, non-profit guy in a past life. I write at caseforcuriosity.com. Always learning.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ shawnpomeara 's 2 stories for 3 hours and 50 minutes.

#Interests

investing bitcoin btc btc-price inflation hackernoon-top-story bitcoin-spotlight decentralized-web