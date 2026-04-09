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logicleak

@shashikiran

I am an Electrical Engineer with 10 years of intensive experience, from design to product development.

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logicleak

I’m an RTL Design Engineer with a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering, specializing in VLSI and semiconductor systems. I bring end-to-end knowledge of the semiconductor lifecycle—from design and verification to manufacturing, testing, and packaging. My core expertise lies in RTL design, low-power architectures, and SoC development, with hands-on experience in industry-standard tools such as Synopsys VCS, VC CDC, VC Lint, and low-power verification flows. I’ve worked on complex digital systems involving fuse controllers, clock domain crossing (CDC), and indirect register addressing, focusing on building reliable and scalable hardware. Beyond design, I have a strong understanding of the broader chip development pipeline—including front-end design, back-end implementation, fabrication processes, wafer sort, packaging, and final testing. I’m particularly interested in how emerging technologies like AI can enhance defect detection, yield optimization, and overall semiconductor manuf

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semiconductorstestingsemiconductor-silicon-waferadaptive-testingchip-testingsemiconductor-productionchip-test-time-optimization
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