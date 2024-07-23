Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, ES

Hello! I'm Samuel Gómez Castro, a graduate in Sound and Image Engineering from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid and with a Master's degree in Sound and Music Technologies. During my training, I had the opportunity to do a research internship at the Signal Theory and Communications Department of the UC3M. During this period, I collaborated in a joint project with the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital of the Community of Madrid. This experience allowed me to apply my theoretical knowledge in a practical environment and work closely with highly skilled professionals. My passion for technology and innovation in the field of sound and image drives me to continue learning and growing professionally. I am interested in exploring opportunities in areas such as audio system design and development, audio and video signal conditioning, acoustic enclosure design or any other related area. I am always open to new collaborations and exciting projects. Feel free to contact me if you would like to