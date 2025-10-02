Author profile picture

Sain Bux

@sainbux

Full Stack Developer & Research Enthusiast | Exploring the intersection of code, research, and innovation.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @sainbux’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Research Gate

Sain Bux

Karachi, Pakistan, AsiaFull Stack Developer

Full Stack Developer & Research Enthusiast | Exploring the intersection of code, research, and innovation.

Work History

Current Position:

TechMatterFull Stack Developer
10/20-Present

Previous Positions:

Ingenious.pkWeb Application Developer
8/17-1/20
Nimble3Web Developer
3/16-7/17

Interested Topics

full-stack-developerresearchtech-innovationssain-buxsoftware-engineeringapi-first-developmentweb-developmenttech-insights
Research GateDev toGoogle ScholarLinkedinPersonal WebpageRead My Stories