Rusty Gaillard
@rustygaillard
Former Apple exec helping senior leaders be more bold, confident, and powerful.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @rustygaillard's 2 stories for 1 days 11 hours and 24 minutes.
good-company
leadership
hackernoon-top-story
Dimitri Shelest, Tech entrepreneur, founder and CEO @ OneRep.
Aahan Bhatt, Products. Truth Seeker.
Sumit De, Sumit, Head of Consultancy at TOPdesk UK, works with service organizations to improve their processes/strategies.
Justin Greet, Co-founder @ BeamJobs
Csaba Okrona, Senior Engineering Manager at Contentful