Ronnie Huss is a blockchain strategist and AI-native SaaS architect focused on the edge where infrastructure, security, and digital coordination break — and get rebuilt. He writes about quantum risk, cryptographic evolution, and the future of value creation. Creator of Signal Over Noise, a publication decoding the systems shaping tomorrow’s economy. Follow his work at: ronniehuss.co.uk | Medium (@ronnie_huss) | X/Twitter (@ronniehuss) | LinkedIn (@ronniehuss)

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ronnie_huss's 9 stories for 5 hours and 40 minutes.

#Interests

blockchain

quantum-computing

cryptocurrency

cryptography

geopolitics

cybersecurity

quantum-cryptography

future-of-bitcoin

Web3

Gamefi

RWA

