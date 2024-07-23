Tallinn, EE CEO & Founder XData Group, Founder ComplyControl

Roman Eloshvili is a visionary serial entrepreneur with a keen eye for trends and opportunities in Internet banking. In 2022, leveraging his expertise in crafting Internet banking solutions for traditional banks, he founded XData Group. XData Group specializes in cutting-edge technology solutions tailored exclusively for banks. In two years, recognizing the potential of artificial intelligence in the financial sector, Mr. Eloshvili founded a UK company that specializes in cutting-edge technology solutions for banks ComplyControl. Leveraging an AI-powered system, ComplyControl provides a comprehensive analysis of transactional data and account behavior, pinpointing anomalies and potential risks, and enabling users to take proactive measures.