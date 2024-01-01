Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @romaglushko's 1 stories for and 1 minutes.

    #Interests

    artificial-intelligence

    machine-learning

    marketing

    software-development

    productivity

    distributed-systems

    python

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Alisina Bahadori, Software Developer interested in distributed systems, security and Web3 and Free Software.

    profile-img

    Valentin Radu, Indie dev. Aspiring mathematician and distributed systems enthusiast.

    profile-img

    Nicolas Takashi, I love to speak, and write about distributed systems, cloud computing, architecture, systems engineering, and APIs.

    profile-img

    Shruti Venkatesh, Building distributed systems and awesome delivery teams

    profile-img

    Rohan Tiwari, Rohan has 10+ years of experience building large scale distributed systems, developer frameworks and bigdata platforms.

    profile-img