Austin, US Principal Software Engineer

Rohit Muthyala is a Principal Software Engineer at ZoomInfo, specializing in large-scale data engineering, real-time platforms, and applied machine learning. He designs and leads petabyte-scale data pipelines, streaming entity-resolution systems, and ML/LLM-powered analytics that power core product experiences and go-to-market intelligence. His work spans Apache Beam/Dataflow, Flink, Kafka, BigQuery, and modern data lake/warehouse architectures, with a strong focus on correctness, cost-efficiency, and observability in production systems. Rohit has published peer‑reviewed research in top IEEE venues, including work on deep learning for automated industry classification, job matching using skills and company attributes, and quantum-inspired clustering algorithms. He is a Senior Member of IEEE and serves as a reviewer for multiple international conferences and workshops in AI, data engineering, and software systems. He holds a B.Tech (Honours) in Computer Science from the Indian Institute