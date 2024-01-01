Rohan Shah
@rohankshah
Front End Developer @Kromium with a passion for Formula 1 and video games
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @rohankshah's 1 stories for 7 hours and 14 minutes.
programming
web-development
ui-design
vuejs
design
automation
content-design
open-source
Dania Duany, I studied linguistics and computer science, and now work in the fintech industry doing front end web development.
Morgan, Indie game developer. I also do / teach web development.
The Dark Dev, Web development related articles and news.