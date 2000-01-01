Multidisciplinary professional with experience across content strategy, Web3 research, project coordination, and community engagement. Skilled in delivering educational campaigns, managing events, and creating impactful content to drive adoption and awareness in blockchain ecosystems.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @rissa's 1 stories for and 27 minutes.
#Interests
creditcoin
decentralized-finance
on-chain-lending-ecosystems
purpose-driven-blockchain
crypto-lending
financial-inclusion
on-chain-credit-scores
smart-contract-lending