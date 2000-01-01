Rissa @ rissa I love Web3 so I write about it| Content Strategist | Cybersecurity Analyst in training

Multidisciplinary professional with experience across content strategy, Web3 research, project coordination, and community engagement. Skilled in delivering educational campaigns, managing events, and creating impactful content to drive adoption and awareness in blockchain ecosystems.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ rissa 's 1 stories for and 27 minutes.

#Interests

creditcoin decentralized-finance on-chain-lending-ecosystems purpose-driven-blockchain crypto-lending financial-inclusion on-chain-credit-scores smart-contract-lending