Richard Ewing@richardewing1
Founder of Exogram.ai (AI Execution Control Plane) and author of The Product Economist.
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Richard Ewing
Seattle, USProduct Executive & Advisor
Richard Ewing is the founder of Exogram.ai and the author of The Product Economist. He builds deterministic infrastructure for autonomous systems, focusing on AI execution governance and cryptographic trust boundaries. With 15 years of experience in complex B2B SaaS product leadership, Richard writes at the intersection of systems architecture and enterprise risk. Connect with him at richardewing.io.