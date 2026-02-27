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Renato Marinho

@renatomarinho

Renato Marinho is the Founder of GitScrum, author, and open-source advocate with over two decades leading innovation

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Renato Marinho

Lisbon, PTFounder

Open-source advocate with over two decades leading innovation in the technology industry. Born in Brazil, Renato built a consistent career developing high-availability web systems, tackling complex challenges in architecture, security, and scalability while leading teams across multiple countries. His pragmatic approach prioritizes solutions that truly work for organizations, forged through hands-on startup experience and collaborating with global corporations.

Work History

Current Position:

VinkiusFounder

Previous Positions:

GitScrumFounder

Interested Topics

mcpmcp-servergitscrumproject-managementdeveloper-toolsdevelopersgitscrum-mcp-serverai-assistants
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