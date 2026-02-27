Renato Marinho@renatomarinho
Renato Marinho is the Founder of GitScrum, author, and open-source advocate with over two decades leading innovation
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @renatomarinho’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Renato Marinho
Lisbon, PTFounder
Open-source advocate with over two decades leading innovation in the technology industry. Born in Brazil, Renato built a consistent career developing high-availability web systems, tackling complex challenges in architecture, security, and scalability while leading teams across multiple countries. His pragmatic approach prioritizes solutions that truly work for organizations, forged through hands-on startup experience and collaborating with global corporations.
Work History
Current Position:
VinkiusFounder
Previous Positions:
GitScrumFounder