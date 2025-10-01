Dallas, US

I'm a software architect and AI innovator who builds intelligent systems that anticipate user needs before they know they need them. My expertise spans the full stack—from machine learning-powered mobile apps to carrier-grade telecommunications infrastructure processing billions of calls. I architect distributed systems, optimize network protocols, and apply AI to solve real-world UX problems. AI & ML: Pioneered context-aware computing with activity recognition algorithms and predictive interfaces. My apps use sensor fusion, location intelligence, and pattern recognition to eliminate friction in mobile experiences. Software Architecture: 17 years building full-stack solutions in C/C++, Java, Python, Node.js. Expert in microservices, cloud platforms (AWS/GCP), real-time protocols (SIP, WebRTC, MQTT), and multimedia systems (DRM, audio streaming). Impact: Led products generating $15M annually. Fixed critical security vulnerabilities in OpenSIPS (used by Google Voice). Diagnosed TCP bugs