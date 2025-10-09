Chandrasekhar Rao Katru@raoch88
Chandrasekhar Rao Katru is a technology leader and researcher with extensive expertise in software engineering
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Chandrasekhar Rao Katru
Charlotte, USLead Software Engineer
Lead Software Engineer with experience in developing test execution platforms, automation frameworks and cloud-native solutions using AKS and OpenShift. Focused on applying AI/ML to improve software quality, scalability, and automation. Researcher and peer reviewer in data science and intelligent systems. Senior Member of IEEE and Life Fellow of IETE, IEI, SAS Society and Soft Computing Research Society.